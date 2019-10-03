Practical advice on matrix games

I have been running Chris Engle matrix games since 1988. With the increase in popularity and use of matrix games, both recreationally and for more serious matters, I felt that I should be prepared to stick my neck out and try to provide some practical advice on how to run the games in order to get the best results.

I have collated my notes into a small booklet, with short comments on the following topics:

What are Matrix Games?

Academic Underpinning

My Version of How to Play a Matrix Game

Argument Assessment

Diceless Adjudication

Notes about arguments

Turn Zero

Number of Things you can do in an Argument

Use of Dice

Reasonable Assumptions and Established Facts

Turn Length (in game)

Game Length

End of Turn “Consequence Management”

Inter-Turn Negotiations

Elections

Secret Arguments

Measures of Success

Killing Arguments

Spendable Bonuses and Permanent Bonuses

Levels of Protection and Hidden Things

Big Projects or Long-Term Plans

Number of Actors

Writing the Briefs for the Participants

Recording the Effects of Arguments

The Components (and Characters) Affect the Game

Starting Conditions

Cue Cards

Large-Scale Combat

A House Divided

Announcements

The Order in which Actors make their Arguments

Random Events

Dealing with Senior Officers, Dominant People and Contentious Arguments

Nit-Picking vs Important Clarification

Why I like Matrix Games

A few Words of Warning

Please bear in mind that this was chiefly written as “notes” to support demonstrations and course I have run using matrix games, rather than as a guide for someone who has never seen or heard of a matrix game.

The advice also does not cover how such games should be analysed in order to draw out any insights or conclusions. This is an important part of any professional game, but as I primarily use matrix games in an educational context, I haven’t had to that. In the times where I have run games for government departments, they have carried out their own analysis of the games (due to the level of classification), so the booklet doesn’t really cover this area.

More recently I have had the good fortune to be able to experiment with a couple of different game set-ups and mechanics, and I have incorporated them into the guide.

The guide is still a “work in progress”, and probably always will be, but I would like to add more to it in the future, if it is helpful. If anyone has an feedback, please get in touch.

