QMUL: Emory on nuclear wargames, ethics, and the quest to quantify conflict

Queen Mary University London is hosting a talk on 24 October by Dr. John R. Emery (University of California, Irvine) on the quantification and gamification of warfare and the ethical challenges associated with this.

Public Lecture: Nuclear Wargames: Ethics and the Quest to Quantify Conflict

Dr. John R. Emery is Tobis Fellow at the Interdisciplinary Center for the Scientific Study of Ethics and Morality at the University of California, Irvine and specialises in technologies of war and their impact on ethical theorising. His current research examines contemporary dilemmas of Artificial Intelligence and human/machine integration by drawing historical parallels to the advent of the computer and the evolution of nuclear wargaming through archival work at RAND. His previous work on drone warfare, counter-terrorism and the ethics of force short of war has been published in Ethics & International Affairs, as well as with Georgetown University Press and New York University Press.

Dr Emery’s talk is followed by a brief discussion and Q&A. There will be a drinks reception for attendees after the lecture.

Location: Queen Mary University London, ArtsOne Lecture Theatre

Time: 18:00 – 20:00