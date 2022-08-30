PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

One China matrix game

Posted by on 30/08/2022

From the ever-productive keyboard of reclusive matrix game designer Tim Price comes this latest scenario, One China.

onechina1Download

The package contains an overview of the current situation regarding Taiwan and the East China Sea, some basic information on playing a matrix game, briefing documents maps, basic event cards, and counters. The game is configured for six players (or team): China and the People’s Liberation Army, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, and Australia.

One needs nothing more than a computer, printer, imagination, and an understanding of matrix games to design matrix game scenarios like this. If you’re looking for additional resources and guidance, however, there is always the Matrix Game Construction Kit (MaGCK).

simulation and gaming materials

