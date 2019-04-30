PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Brexit games

Leave a comment Posted by on 30/04/2019

The most recent episode (107) of the WB40 podcast features Rina Atienza and Lynette Nusbacher (Nusbacher Associates) and Jim Wallman (Stone Paper Scissors) on the subject of Brexit games.

If you want to try your hand at a version of the Brexit Game, you can find it here.

