AFTERSHOCK in play

On Twitter, a couple of users have recently tweeted images of AFTERSHOCK: A Humanitarian Crisis Game being used as an educational game.

BA/BSc Geography students playing AFTERSHOCK at the University of Gloucestershire:

40 Commando Royal Marines playing AFTERSHOCK at the University of Exeter:

A thought provoking and challenging humanitarian desktop exercise hosted by @SSI_Exeter. Allocating scarce resources (water, medical, shelter, etc.) after a disaster while reacting to unforseen incidents. An added complexity was justifying our actions in mock press conferences. pic.twitter.com/M4Q7SxV7Xz — 40 Commando Royal Marines (@40commando) May 2, 2019