An interview with “Rebel Inc.” designer James Vaughan (Ndemic Creations)

PAXsims is devoted to peace, conflict, humanitarian, and development simulations and serious games for education, training, and policy analysis.
I got the free Android version and have played it a few times.
My general impression is that this game has a lot of moving parts, but the relationships between the parts seem to be fairly simple pushme-pullyou, and ratcheting up the difficulty of the game just increases the friction and speed of the pushme-pullyou.
Like most computer games, especially solitaire computer games, there seems to be a Solution lurking in it, and some pretty unsubtle cues.
If this were released in board game format, it would be regarded as a fiddly and rather mechanistic exercise (thankfully, the computer takes care of the dozens of little adjustments required every turn).
However, I’ll admit my comments are coloured by my refusal to buy any of the in-game additions and enhancements – though I am not sure they change the nature of the game, they seem to reduce the friction mentioned above.
But buying those in-game enhancements is the computer game business model; a board game that left out half of the components and offered them to you for substantial extra money would be scourged.
It’s interesting enough a game for four million players, but not for me… I note it took nearly six years and three printings to get 10,000 copies of A Distant Plain out there!
Hey Brian!
I agree, there is a model that you’re playing against and in some ways the risk is that players are learning the game/model rather than some principles of peacebuilding – that is actually one of the questions we’re going to explore in the discussion at the Forum.
I think you might be overstating the pushme/pullyou dynamic a bit – there are interesting tech trees in the interventions (development, security) that demonstrate an understanding of the trade-offs between “quick wins” and real reform and I think the three choice dilemmas are useful learning moments where the push and pull aren’t immediately apparent.
I’ve unlocked some of the additions and enhancements (through game play, not by buying them) and found them to be interesting mods that tweak the game a little and insert a little learning about the difference between, for example, a warlord and a development economist (there is a difference!). They might be less subtle if you played two games back to back with totally different “teams” but the same strategy. I haven’t had the time to devote to that.
Interesting your observation on in-game purchases on a free app versus boardgames, to my knowledge there aren’t any boardgame shops that let you take out a trial version of a game and play with it for free to see if you like it before paying anything. I agree, a tabletop version would be super fiddly.
A Distant Plain is awesome, but I don’t think they are competitors. What we’re wondering about int he public discussion at the forum is whether it means anything for peacebuilding that James has got millions of players thinking about stabilization and state-building that might have otherwise been killing zombies or mining tiberium.
That being said, anytime you want to come to Stockholm and get peace researchers to game out a bunch of Distant Plains with you, I’m sure I could fill a room!