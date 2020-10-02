PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Decisive Action Goes Digital

Posted by on 02/10/2020

The Command and General Staff School’s (CGSS) resident elective A350, Decisive Action Tactical Application Course, transitioned to a distributed learning (DL) modality as part of the school’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its seven-year history, the A350 faculty delivered a course designed for in-person, student tactical staff and faculty collaboration in a DL model without sacrificing learning outcomes. The students and faculty encountered and overcame numerous challenges during planning, preparation, and execution of the elective. In the final analysis, students and faculty assessed that the course effectively delivered the curriculum while meeting the desired course objectives.

https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Journals/Military-Review/Online-Exclusive/2020-OLE/Perkins-Decisive-Action/
Maj. Matt Hill briefs Decisive Action Tactical Application Course instructors and fellow student brigade staff members during a decision briefing exercise 19 April 2017 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
Maj. Matt Hill briefs Decisive Action Tactical Application Course instructors and fellow student brigade staff members during a decision briefing exercise 19 April 2017 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in early 2020 virtually eliminated all such in-person classroom contact, which required faculty and students to exercise initiative and creativity in the development of a distributed learning interactive method that would replicate the essential elements of the curriculum in virtual scenarios, including map briefs, conducted through networked computer systems linking students and faculty. (Photo by M. Shane Perkins)
simulation and gaming news

