Catherine Jones joins PAXsims

We are pleased to announce that Catherine Jones has joined PAXsims as an associate editor.

Catherine Jones is a lecturer at the University of St Andrews, Scotland (UK), where she teaches on East Asia’s International Relations. Previously she was the East Asia Research Fellow at the University of Warwick from 2012-2018. She received her PhD from the University of Reading. Her current research explores the nexus between security and development in East Asia; in particular, she attempts to explore new methods, concepts and approaches to investigating the region including using simulations and wargames. Her most recent publications include, an edited volume China and North Korea between Development and Security (Edward Elgar), Defining Taiwan Out (Contemporary Politics), Contesting within Order? China, socialisation and practice (Cambridge Review of International Affairs).