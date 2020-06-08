Now that we are becoming interested again in the Russian Military, the collection of the “Soviet Military Thought” series of books translated by the US Air Force from Russian might be of interest. I have identified 22 books in the series and can find online texts for all but three of those — links to DTIC for PDF, and to google.books for ebook. However most of the PDF versions are badly scanned and although readable by human eye, text search of the files is unreliable.

If you know of additional volumes beyond no 22, or if you have links or access to decent (OCR’d) versions, please respond to this post. Thanks.

(I previously supplied an OCR’d version of Vol 9 — depending on time I’ll provide additional ones)