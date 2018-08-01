The Matrix Games Handbook now available

The History of Wargaming Project has just published The Matrix Games Handbook: Professional Applications from Education to Analysis and Wargaming. Edited by John Curry, Chris Engle, and Peter Perla, the 303 page volume is packed with matrix gaming goodness:

Section 1: The History of Matrix Games. The Early Days of Matrix Games in the UK by Bob Cordery

The American History of Matrix Games by Chris Engle.

The Rise of Professional Matrix Games by Tim Price. Section 2: Practical Advice Running Matrix Games by Tim Price

Checklist by Tim Price

Sample Game: Baltic Challenge: NATO and Russian posturing in the Baltic Sea

The Australian Perspective by Todd Mason Section 3: The Theory of Matrix Games Walking in the Dark: An Allegory of Knowledge by Chris Engle

The Intellectual Underpinnings of Matrix Games by Chris Engle

Verbal Algorithms and the Human Machine by Chris Engle

Emerging Themes from the Matrix Game Based Narrative Methodology by John Curry Section 4: Matrix Games and Education Gaming Multi-Agency Responses by Helen Mitchard

Using Matrix Games in the Classroom by Dorian Love .

Effective Learning at the Swedish Defence University by Johan Elg

Language Training by Neal Durando

Reflections on Military Language Training by Jose Anibal Ortiz Manrique Section 5: The Professional Application of Matrix Games Gaming the Wars of the Future by Chris Engle

Operations Research Tools by Ben Taylor

Building Boyd Snowmobiles: Matrix Games as a Creative Catalyst for Developing Innovative Technology by Paul Vebber .

ISIS Crisis: Using a Matrix Game to Explore Contemporary Conflict by Rex Brynen

The Matrix Game handbook sells for £14.95, and is available from the History of Wargaming Project website.