PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Mapmaker (the gerrymandering game) on Kickstarter

Leave a comment Posted by on 02/08/2018

Three siblings from a gerrymandered district in Austin, Texas have a game project on Kickstarter that may interest the political scientists (and political hacks) among you: Mapmaker: The Gerrymandering Game:

In Mapmaker: The Gerrymandering Game, you are a mapmaker, which means you make maps… and determine who wins elections. Can you crack and pack voters? Can you scheme and strategize? Can you create unfair, lopsided, strangely shaped districts that will guarantee your party’s victory? Gerrymandering with friends and family (when it doesn’t affect real voters) is a whole lot of fun.

83cd540565924f024fc57cbefe118d55_original.tif.jpeg

The Kickstarter expires on August 7, and can be found here.

You’ll find some preview videos below.

forthcoming games and simulations

