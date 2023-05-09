PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Connections Online Wargaming Conference 2023 Presentations Now Available

Leave a comment Posted by on 09/05/2023

The presentations delivered at the Connections Online Wargaming Conference 2023 held in April are now available courtesy of Armchair Dragoons on YouTube.

simulation and gaming news

