Calian: Lead wargamer sought for Canadian Army Simulation Centre

The Calian Group is recruiting for a Lead Wargamer for the Canadian Army Simulation Centre in Kingston, Ontario.

The Calian Serious Games Lead will work within a multi-functional team to design, develop and deliver Serious Games/Wargaming capability to the Canadian Army. This capability will support strategic, operational and tactical planning processes, through tabletop exercises and other forms of strategic, operational and tactical gaming, in the garrison and the field. And support military education, professional development, individual and collective training, and risk management. CACS Serious Games portfolio of clients includes the Canadian Army, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence, other government departments and agencies, and other entities annotated by Chief CASC/Clients General Responsibilities: Holistic review of the current Serious Games and Wargaming initiatives in the Canadian Army and the Canadian Armed Forces

Define and maintain an understanding of the Canadian Army’s evolving interest and requirements in Serious Games

Develop a sustainable, thriving Serious Games capability, including implementation strategy, policy framework, directives and orders

Develop and implement a plan for the integration of training models, simulations, wargames, and/or games in the brigade, division training and exercises

Identify client needs while defining a Serious game’s problem, purpose and objectives and outcomes

Recognize and apply hobby gaming, board gaming, military wargaming and serious gaming techniques and mechanics in the novel, easily communicated ways to clients and participants

Participate in and potentially lead wargame playtests, play-throughs, and rehearsals

Write, deploy, and analyze simple in-wargame and post-wargame surveys

Travel to client-designated locations to conduct wargames and other Serious games

Produce industry-specific articles related to previous to current techniques

Manage the relationship with the client and stakeholders

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors to develop a suite of games and experts ready to execute

Serve as faculty for Serious Games courses teaching in Canadian Army and Canadian Armed Forces colleges and schools

Launching and sustaining a gaming community of practices to include a web presence, conventions, seminars, and gaming tournaments

The applicant must be able to obtain and maintain a (Canadian) Secret security clearance throughout the duration of employment. Full details can be found here.