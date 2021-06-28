PAXsims

Peter Perla and Ed McGrady GameNation Part II Friday, 2 July

Join Peter Perla and Ed McGrady as they discuss AI and cyber games, and how the USAF game showed they almost had enough stuff, but not quite enough, to take on the Chinese.  Right before they released their budget.  Tune in to hear their take on the wargaming news of the day. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JIldrBu5RwaSJl_srXAyTg

