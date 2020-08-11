The following item was written by Sarah Le-Fevre, editor of Ludogogy.

Ludogogy is a monthly online magazine that looks at theory and practice in games-based learning, gamification, and gameful and playful design in general. Our writers and readers are the same people, and we welcome submissions from anyone who has an interest in the magazine’s topic area, as a creator or consumer. Ludogogy aspires to open a conversation between those who design and make playful experiences and those who utilise them to effect change, personally or in their organisations. The magazine offers inspiration, practical how-tos and exposure to new ideas, helping our readers to create and achieve value from gameful design and delivery.

We publish work from recognised experts in the field, but equally welcome submissions from those early in their careers, or from those who simply want to find out more. Ludogogy is definitely a magazine and not a journal, so although we do publish writing from academics, please aim more for a style that is accessible to the general reader.

Currently we do not offer payment for submissions, but this may change in the future. Contributors may however promote their own work or products, so long as this does not occur within the article itself. For details see ‘Promotion’ below.

The editor reserves the right to make changes to submissions before publication, but will share the amended copy with authors for approval before publishing.

Acceptable content

We can accept:

Text articles with images (between 300 -2000 words) Video files (less than 10 minutes in length) Audio files (less than 10 minutes in length) PDFs for items such as downloadable game materials

We accept pitches and drafts for articles. Video and audio files can be submitted to be embedded in the magazine site (preferred), or via a link to YouTube etc.

Promotion

Although content needs to be kept promotion-free, you have two places where you can talk about yourself and your work.

Author Bio: at the end of each article there is space for a short bio. Please note, that unless you indicate otherwise, your by-line will be your name. You may include any or all of the following for inclusion Author photo – portrait 3:4 aspect ratio e.g 300px x 400px Details of qualifications Brief details of current employment (and up to two previous) Brief details of current business (and up to two previous) Achievements e.g awards

at the end of each article there is space for a short bio. Please note, that unless you indicate otherwise, your by-line will be your name. You may include any or all of the following for inclusion Contributors page: A longer piece where you can include details of and links to your work and products and services. You may include any or all of the following for inclusion Company logo Text – up to 250 words containing…. Links to products, services, projects or similar you want to promote One testimonial quote or similar

A longer piece where you can include details of and links to your work and products and services. You may include any or all of the following for inclusion

Both pitches and completed articles can be sent to info@ludogogy.co.uk.

Please note that this is a short summary of the submission guidelines and you should read those carefully as the contain important details about formats, inclusion of images and so on.

The following are upcoming themes for which we are currently accepting submissions, along with some suggestions for article ideas:

Issue 7 (September) ‘For the Players’ – deadline 23 Aug – Inspiration gained as a player / how it informs practice etc. You might want to look at how you have used a particular mechanic from a favourite commercial game, the game that made you want to be a designer, your first experience of a serious game etc.

– deadline 23 Aug – Inspiration gained as a player / how it informs practice etc. You might want to look at how you have used a particular mechanic from a favourite commercial game, the game that made you want to be a designer, your first experience of a serious game etc. Issue 8 (October) ‘The Wargames Issue’ – deadline 27 Sep – In the broadest sense, how wargames (or their design principles) can be used both for defense applications, and for civilian / business applications too.

– deadline 27 Sep – In the broadest sense, how wargames (or their design principles) can be used both for defense applications, and for civilian / business applications too. Issue 9 (November) ‘Systems Thinking’ – deadline 25 October – How can games be used for systems learning? In what ways can games be seen, and designed, as systems? What does systems thinking bring to the practice of learning, and games, design? etc.

– deadline 25 October – How can games be used for systems learning? In what ways can games be seen, and designed, as systems? What does systems thinking bring to the practice of learning, and games, design? etc. Issue 10 (December) ‘Futurism’ – deadline 22 November – Designing games to look to the future? What does the future of games-based learning hold? How can games help us to practise foresight? etc.

– deadline 22 November – Designing games to look to the future? What does the future of games-based learning hold? How can games help us to practise foresight? etc. Issue 11 (January) ‘Changes’ – deadline 20 December – How can games help to drive behaviour change? The ethics of using gamification to influence the actions of others? Games used for self-help or self-improvement? etc.