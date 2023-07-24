Williamson: Generative AI, wargaming, and PME

The following was written by Kevin Williamson. He is a wargame SME at Marine Corps University under Tim Barrick and has been involved in Professional Military Education for the past year. His background includes time served as a Logistician in the US Army and as a Gunner’s Mate in the USN Reserves. Kevin Williamson also volunteers his free time to help run USA Fight Club and recently became part of DSET 2024’s International Committee.

Generative AI has taken the world by storm in the past year and wargaming in the Marine Corps has a place for it. This report is the product of an idea that Large Language Models, if developed properly can augment the wargaming industry and Professional Military Education. The LLM used in the report is going public towards the end of this summer and has been developed specifically for DoD wargaming applications. The report is based on a test conducted using the software Command: Professional Edition as the feedback tool for the Large Language Model and is a proof of concept that Generative AI can assist in educating our warfighters on a wide variety of topics not specific to their job.