Durham University: Studentship on WWII covert action and digital wargaming

A full-time PhD studentship is available in the Department of English Studies at Durham University on the topic of ‘The SOE, WWII Covert Action, and Digital Wargaming’, as part of the Leverhulme Trust Research Project ‘The SOE, Covert Action, and the British Cultural Imaginary’. The studentship will begin in January 2024.

While the full shape of the PhD project will be developed by the student in consultation with the supervisory team, it is anticipated that the research will encompass the following strands:

1) Representations, Sources, and Histories: This will identify the full corpus of digital gaming material engaging with the SOE and British covert action, research the source material and historical operations that have influenced these games, and analyse how the construction of these games work to recreate the SOE narratively and ludologically.

2) Experiences, Implications, and Ethics: This will analyse how the identified gameplay renders a critical, commemorative, or educational engagement with the SOE and historical forms of covert action. Building on the debates around how effectively games represent and mediate the past, it will investigate how games compare with other cultural forms in their ideological engagement with the practices and ethics of special operations.