High North V

04/06/2023

Reclusive game designer Tim Price has been hard at work in his shed producing the latest update to his High North arctic crisis matrix game.

This latest version includes a system of technological “investment cards,” ranging from military capabilities to shipping to green technologies, which players can acquire to affect their matrix game arguments or outcomes. If enough player investments are in the area of green technology, the pace of climate change could be slowed. However, if they invest elsewhere, the pace of climate change may increase still further…

There are a great many matrix game resources available here at PAXsims. If you wish to develop your own, you may find the Matrix Game Construction Kit to be helpful.

