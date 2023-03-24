PAXsims

Simulation & Gaming (April 2023)

Simulation & Gaming 54, 2 (April 2023) is now available.

Editorial 

  • Why is Serious Gaming Important? Let’s Have a Chat! 
    • Marlies P. Schijven and Toshiko Kikkawa

Theoretical Article

  • Planning an Escape: Considerations for the Development of Applied Escape Rooms 
    • Shawn M. Doherty, Andrew C. Griggs, Elizabeth H. Lazzara, Joseph R. Keebler, Bruce L. Gewertz, and Tara N. Cohen

Article

  • Mechanics and Experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Opportunities for Civic Empathy 
    • Taylor Milan Kessner and Luis Perez Cortes

Review

  • Application of Mobile-Based Games in The Rehabilitation of Stroke Survivors 
    • Narges Norouzkhani, Mahsa Hamednia, and Shokoufeh Aalaei

Short Research Article

  • Player Experience and Enjoyment: A Preliminary Examination of Differences in Video Game Genre 
    • Sean Eshuis, Kay Pozzebon, Andrew Allen, and Lee Kannis-Dymand

Research Article 

  • Richard D. Duke: Systems Thinker, Game Science Founder & Beloved Mentor 
    • Heide Karen Lukosch
