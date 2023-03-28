KWN: Zhu on ‘Brief Habits’ and Enduring Dispositions in Computer Gameplay (April 18)

The King’s Wargaming Network will be hosting the third (online) lecture in its 2022-23 public lecture series on wargaming on 18 April 2023 from 1700-1830GMT, featuring Dr. Feng Zhu (KCL) on “‘Brief habits’ and enduring dispositions in computer gameplay: The practice of gaming as an ‘aesthetics of existence’?”

Dr Feng Zhu will argue that computer gameplay is a rich site for the consideration of the intersection between governmental power, which operates on the basis of individuals exercising their freedom in the ‘right’ way, and players’ self-directed constitution of subjectivity through habit-formation and habit-dissolution in gameplay. Computer games are notable because they often encourage players: to internalize principles such that they become non-conscious and automatic; to later unlearn or refine these habits (due to the changing metagame, to the release of patches, to progressing through the game and learning new gameplay techniques); to become consciously aware of their own habits; and to transpose habits between games. There is a socio-technical significance to these processes of acquisition and reworking as gaming can become a means for individuals to develop a ‘reflexive habitus’ or ‘accelerated reflexivity.’ Dr Zhu argues that gaming, as a sustained practice of longitudinal ‘psycholudic’ development, not only constitutes a subject but also shapes the self’s relationship to itself. This is itself a deeply ambivalent or pharmacological process. It can potentially be celebrated as the liberatory inculcation of ‘brief habits,’ and even as fostering an aesthetic attitude towards our agency. Yet if we peer through the layers of the habits acquired, we should be mindful that there are potentially enduring dispositions at stake. These arguably bespeak ways of parsing the world that are naturalized over time. Some of these may be deeply neoliberal in character. Dr Zhu will explore ‘bottom-up’ means of testing the veracity of such ‘top-down’ theoretical claims concerning overarching dispositions. Further, he will consider the possibility that a shift in the focus and quality of attention by us as players can engender a heightened awareness of these dispositions in the manner that Carlisle speaks of ‘practice’ that is an elevation of habit. This would be to think tentatively about the possibility of the practice of gaming as an ‘aesthetics of existence’. This is a practice, attitude, and sensibility that highlights the constructedness of our own habits and dispositions, as well as the fact that they require continual attention and care from us in a way that does not presuppose that the world is readily legible to us or reducible to mere rules.

Dr Feng Zhu is Lecturer in Games and Virtual Environments in the Department of Digital Humanities, King’s College London. He is interested in computer gameplay as a site from which to explore the intersection of power, subjectivity, and play. His research focuses on computer games and how we habituate ourselves through gameplay. In particular, it concerns forms of gameplay as longitudinal self-fashioning that may inculcate ambivalent forms of reflexivity and attention, some of which may be read in terms of an aesthetics of existence.