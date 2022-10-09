PAXsims

Kazbek: A thought experiment about nuclear weapon use

09/10/2022

The mysterious Tim Price set on this little “micro-committee game” on nuclear weapons use, to share via PAXsims. We can’t imagine what possessed him to write it.

kazbekDownload
  1. Tracy Johnson 11/10/2022 at 12:23 am

    Cull a deck of Flying Buffalo’s Nuclear War and all it’s expansions. Remove all warhead cards larger than 10 megatons. Only ONE player (the Supreme Leader) gets to launch any nukes. All other players only get to play Propaganda, Secret and Special cards. Note Propaganda cards are still useless after the first nuke is dropped. After that the other players can only win by playing Secret or Top Secret cards. P.S. Degrade the Cruise Missile card, it only kills 2 million people, not 5 million in this case.

    Odd, aside from the nukes, what I just said seems to be the way a similar situation has been playing out.

