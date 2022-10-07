Connections Online showcase, 19 October

The Connections Online Showcase is a proud part of the Connections family with our online-only conference. This special one-day event is focused on practical use-cases of professional wargames and wargaming events.

Panels & presentations will be livestreamed through YouTube, with additional interaction through a dedicated Discord server for registered attendees.

All Connections Online Showcase events will take place on 19 October 2022 between 9am and 11pm US EDT(UTC -4). All core events will be recorded and available for future viewing.

More information and a link to the registration page can be found here.