MSF: Field simulation communication and engagement officer

Médecins Sans Frontières is currently looking for a field simulation communication and engagement officer to be based in based in any MSF-OCBA Hub (Barcelona, MSF-Spain delegations, Amman, Dakar or Nairobi), Paris or Brussels).

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS Communication strategy and plans: Under the guidance of the MSF Field Simulation Program manager develop and implement a communications strategy with adapted content & methodology according to the target audience that ensures: maximal awareness of the about the benefit of simulation in and for MSF operations MSF. timely and appropriate updates and feedback.

Design an ambassadors’ strategy.

Participates in the Data analytics & Reporting. Compile info and update database. Communication materials and channels: Create and adapt to audience regular engaging communications material, tools and channels, to update them of the latest MSF Field Simulation deployments/progress activities, results, methods, strategies developed and the benefits of simulations (digital or nondigital: presentations/videos with feedback from the field, graphics, infographics etc.).

Use different channels to communicate (current newsletters, magazines, Tembo, yammer…) and monitor feedbacks.

Update the MSF Field Simulation share point/web page with the plans, project updates and activities implemented, outcomes, progress and tools available on simulation.

Prepare and disseminate messages, packages and activities to all MSF and to specific target audience as needed, including compiling and finalising relevant materials.

Participate in the design internal channels where MSF staff can propose ideas on new uses of simulation in MSF.

Develop visual &engaging learning spaces and material (audiovisual, handouts messages, posters…): to better explain simulation best practices, modalities, and how to implement it. Engagement and consultation activities: Under the guidance of the MSF Field Simulation Program manager: Organizes engagement sessions with stakeholders in medical, log, HR depts., field teams in each OC, and in other OC’s for MSF Field Simulation share the activities, experiences exchange from different projects and benefits of simulation.

Organize regular engagement communication/sessions to match operations/field teams needs to the benefits of simulation.

Co-creates workshops, brainstorming session to encourage stakeholders (MSF field & HQ staff) can propose ideas and contribute on the way simulation to better serve the operation’s needs.

Promotes the MSF Field Simulation learning solutions offered.

Reinforce the role and the use of the MSF Field Simulation CoP.

Support rapid and comprehensive responses to queries from MSF colleagues in relation to MSF’s search for simulation information.

Support the development and organization of consultation tools and sessions.

Further information and application at the link above. The competition closes 18 October 2022.