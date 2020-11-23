PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Beyond Solitaire: Gaming the US elections

Leave a comment Posted by on 23/11/2020

Liz Davidson at the Beyond Solitaire podcast recent interviewed me on the New Yorker US election simulation. We discuss the Zenobia Award too!

You can listen to the podcast here.

simulation and game reports ,

