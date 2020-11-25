Active Learning in Policy Studies in Pandemic Times: The Promise of Digital Games

————– Forwarded ————

From: Bruno Oscar Dente <bruno.dente@polimi.it>

Date: Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 5:17 AM

Subject: Panel at ICPP5 – Barcelona July 2021

Dear colleagues,



Attached you will find the announcement and the call for papers for a panel I will be chairing together with Ixcel Perez Duran and Claudio Radaelli at the 5th International Conference in Public Policy that will be held (in person, blended or online) in Barcelona 6-8 July 2021.

If you are interested in participating either as commentators or paper givers do not hesitate to contact us. We will also be grateful if you will circulate the announcement to your colleagues who might be interested.

Thank you for your attention.

Best wishes

Bruno Dente



Honorary Professor

Politecnico di Milano

Department of Management Engineering

Via Lambruschini 4/B

20156 MILANO (Italy)