PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Ten Wargaming Vacancies at Fort Belvoir VA (USA)

1 Comment Posted by on 13/10/2020
Welcome to Fort Belvoir

This is an Open Continuous job opportunity announcement, which is used to fill vacancies as they become available.

Note the separate announcements and details for US Government employee applicants and general public applicants. US citizenship or Nationality required. First cut off date is 20 Oct, final cut off date is 17th Nov.

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/580354900
Internal – Government employees

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/580355300
External – Non-Government employees

Thanks to Anne Johnson for spotting this and sending it to me.

simulation and gaming news

One response to “Ten Wargaming Vacancies at Fort Belvoir VA (USA)

  1. B.A. 13/10/2020 at 2:25 pm

    Well, “operations research analysts”, because the quants shall not be denied….

