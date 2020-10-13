Ten Wargaming Vacancies at Fort Belvoir VA (USA)

This is an Open Continuous job opportunity announcement, which is used to fill vacancies as they become available.

Note the separate announcements and details for US Government employee applicants and general public applicants. US citizenship or Nationality required. First cut off date is 20 Oct, final cut off date is 17th Nov.

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/580354900

Internal – Government employees

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/580355300

External – Non-Government employees

Thanks to Anne Johnson for spotting this and sending it to me.