PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Armchair Dragoons on the “culture wars”

09/08/2019

DragoonsLogoHEADER-1A special issue of Armchair Dragoons’ Mentioned in Dispatches podcast features Brant Guillory, Matt Kirschenbaum, and myself discussing recent controversies on representation and diversity in the wargaming hobby.

For some background, see these previous reports at PAXsims:

There is also a longer list of articles linked at Armchair Dragoons.

And before anyone comments, yes we were all painfully aware of the irony of three middle-aged white guys discussing diversity in the hobby—sadly, many of the other gamers Brant reached out were unavailable. If you’ve got something you would like to contribute to the debate (especially if you’re a female, LGBTQ, or other minority wargamer) please drop us a line—PAXsims is always looking for material on this and other topics.

origin.jpg

simulation and gaming news

One response to “Armchair Dragoons on the “culture wars”

  1. brtrain 09/08/2019 at 5:36 pm

    What game is pictured in the image?

