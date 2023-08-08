The 16th iteration of the the sixteenth iteration of Schriever Wargame concluded on 31 March 2023.

Set in the future, Schriever Wargame 2023 (SW 23) explored critical space and cyberspace issues within a multi-domain environment across the spectrum of conflict. This challenged participants from eight nations to coordinate space systems, cyber capabilities, and doctrinal concepts to achieve objectives and maintain a peaceful space domain.

SW 23 presented a global scenario depicting a notional peer competitor seeking to achieve strategic goals by conducting multi-domain operations. The scenario included a full spectrum of threats across diverse, all-domain operating environments to challenge civilian and military leaders, planners, and space system operators, as well as the capabilities they employ.

“Space serves a critical role in ensuring global stability, as it safeguards nations, preserves lives, and enables our daily operations,” said Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton, commander of STARCOM. “However, potential adversaries are proactively developing counter-space capabilities that could deny us and our partners the advantages of space during a crisis or conflict. The Schriever Wargame provides a prime opportunity for joint, international, civil, and commercial partners to devise innovative operating concepts that can enhance security and stability in a contested space domain. Our distinct advantage lies in our seamless coordination of multi-domain capabilities from several allies and partners to create synergistic effects.”

The Space Delta 10 wargame team conducted SW 23 on behalf of STARCOM, a field command of the U.S. Space Force, at the Air Force Wargaming Institute located at Maxwell AFB’s Curtis E. LeMay Center.

“Not only does Schriever Wargame seek to educate Guardians, while developing space-minded professionals, the Schriever Series of events also champions partnering to win – seeking to strengthen and leverage our key partnerships with commercial, civil, whole-of-government, and key international partners,” said Brian Raymond, Space Delta 10 Wargaming Executive Director. “Schriever Wargame 2023 focused on critical aspects of the space and cyber domain, while engaging our partners at operational and strategic levels, leading to key outcomes focused on strengthening national and multinational priorities.”

Approximately 350 military, civilian, and commercial experts, from more than 25 commands and agencies throughout the U.S. Government, as well as international partners from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and 14 commercial service providers participated in the wargame.