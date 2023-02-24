PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Doha Institute SSU: Wargaming in Security and Strategic Studies

Posted by on 24/02/2023

The Strategic Studies Unit of the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies recently held a conference on Security and Strategic Studies: The State of the Field. My presentation there was on “Wargaming in Security and Strategic Studies.”

The video above is simply my slide deck. For the audio of my presentation, see one of the videos below (in English and Arabic respectively).

Overall it was an excellent conference: very well-organized and with some excellent speakers. The other presentations can also be found on YouTube.

A book based on the conference will be published next year.

