Militainment Game Competition 2022

The Militainment Game Design Competition 2022 is funded funded by Canada’s Department of National Defence and the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan Campus:

The Militainment Game Design Competition 2022 offers a unique opportunity to emerging game developers to showcase their creativity and skills. We are inviting game developers (teams or individuals) to submit game ideas that foster broader public interest for wide ranges of military occupations (see resource list below). The delivery of the proposed game ideas is open and could be in the form of mini-games, multi-player role-playing games, strategy games, among others.

The core requirements for the game template include realistically portraying military characters as confident, disciplined, and focused individuals, who remain eager and passionate to engage in humanitarianism to assist people and communities during natural disasters, such as flood, forest fire, among others. It is also imperative to include racial, age, gender, and religious inclusivity among the military characters.

Game developers are to submit a video, including closed captions, of their designed game as well as a proof of original concept.

The top three teams shall receive contracts equivalent to the amounts below to further develop their proposed game into a functionable prototype.