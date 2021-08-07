PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Marine Corps Wargaming Laboratory seeks wargaming manager

Leave a comment Posted by on 07/08/2021

The Marine Corps Wargaming Laboratory is currently looking for a wargaming manager.

Responsibilities

You will plan, direct, supervise, coordinate, and execute multiple simultaneous wargame efforts and scoping future wargames.

You may serve as the Division’s representative to other Agency and Service wargaming organizations on operational planning, support requirements, policies, and capabilities for wargaming.

You will write, manage, revise, and maintain the wargaming SOP, and maintain a library of models and simulations for use as appropriate in wargaming design.

You will inform and advise the Service, Joint Organizations, other services, and DoD Leadership in the conduct of wargame activities that support visualizing present and future security challenges.

You will provide active oversight of all ongoing WGD efforts, activities, and wargames.

Qualifications

Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-12 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: 1) developing, advising, and recommending wargaming best practices and coordinating the complex efforts of multiple individuals and organizations toward the successful execution of a Wargaming Program; 2) utilizing tactical, operational and strategic military planning processes, including but not limited to the Marine Corps Planning Process, the Military Decision Making Process, the Joint Operation Planning Process, and the Joint Operation Planning and Execution System; and 3) advanced knowledge and use of combat simulations, modeling, methods, and tools and the incorporation of these into wargames

Applicants must be American citizens able to obtain a TS/SCI clerarance. Full details can be found at USA Jobs. The deadline for applications is August 10.

job opportunities/positions vacant

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: