FBI: wargamers are intelligent, overweight, messy, loyal, frugal, and spend a lot on games

Posted by on 15/06/2017

C.J. Ciaramella, a criminal justice reporter at Reason, has been doing some Freedom of Information Act digging—and came up a some mid-1990s gems from the FBI on the topic of Dungeons & Dragons inventor Gary Gygax.

gygax-file.png

Elsewhere, the FBI offers a broader assessment on wargamers:DCXm8J6XUAA8nyi.jpg

