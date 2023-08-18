Dungeons & Dragons as professional training

Earlier this week on the social-media-formerly-known-as-Twitter I extolled the professional value of gaming, in response to a piece by James Marriott in The Times.

Gaming taught me to plan and strategize. D&D in particular taught me game design, game management, role playing and interpersonal skills. 1/3 https://t.co/tdsFGQDiVW — Rex Brynen (@RexBrynen) August 15, 2023

It’s not the first time I’ve pointed to D&D in particular as a useful way of developing important professional skills. As if to underscore the point, two other pieces have just been published making similar arguments.

The first, an article by Ian Strebel and Matt McKenzie at War on the Rocks, argues that Dungeons & Dragons helps to develop narrative and story-telling skills that are essential to briefing intelligence material.

Wargaming has seen a resurgence in professional military education, something we wholeheartedly support; games make learning fun, effective, and memorable. But integrating games into this education isn’t enough. The armed services only send a military intelligence professional to formal training a few times over a long military career. Comparatively, tabletop role-playing games can provide regular practice for the skills needed in exercises, wargaming, and the real world. After all, as James Sterrett, chief of the Simulation Education Division at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, said, “Experience is a great teacher and well-designed games can deliver experiences that are tailored to drive home learning.” If you are interested in integrating tabletop role-playing games into training for military intelligence professionals, it will likely prove challenging to convince commanders that subordinates should spend work hours “playing a game.” However, if games are structured like training, commanders could perhaps be brought around. First and most important: create a training plan. There would need to be learning objectives, measures of performance and effectiveness, lesson plans, and a schedule. Have the required materials ready; convert them from the standard Dungeons & Dragons style (filigree and stylized dragons in the margins) into something that looks like a Department of Defense form. Don’t plan an epic, multi-year campaign. Instead, take and edit short adventures that can be completed in around two hours. Next, present the plan and justification to the chain of command. Be ready to answer a lot of questions. Be ready to be told “no.” Emphasize professional development — this is always a viable reason in the military. Wargaming is already built into the upper echelons of military learning; tabletop role-playing games are simply more advanced, if smaller, wargames. In the face of extreme skepticism, ask for this to be a pilot program: As a possible measure of effectiveness, offer to have a subordinate give an intelligence brief to the unit both before and after the tabletop role-playing game training cycle with surveys to see what the audience remembers. Lieutenant von Reisswitz also faced initial skepticism about integrating wargames into military training, when a general was reported to have said, “You mean we are to play for an hour on a map!” And now, due to the history of Prussian military success, wargames, both large and small, are an accepted part of military culture. Tabletop role-playing games may eventually be as well. As the U.S. military moves from counter-insurgency toward great power competition, military intelligence professionals must be ready to deal with complex and dynamic adversaries acting in an increasingly complex and dynamic world. Now is the time for experimentation to learn new skill sets and find new ways to fulfill the intelligence professional’s mandate. Dungeons and Dragons is a powerful tool to do just that.

D&D also gets a shout-out (at 09:20) in a longer War Room podcast on simulating diplomatic disaster. In that piece, podcast editor Ron Granieri discusses with Giovanni Corrado, Ian Hopper and Kent Park a strategy simulation exercise they have developed as part of the Carlisle Scholars Program at the US Army War College.