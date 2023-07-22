Swedish Defence University seeks wargamer

The Swedish Defence University is seeking a Senior Lecturer in War Studies, specializing in game-based learning, to be based at the Department of War Studies and Military History (IKVM) in Stockholm.

The responsibilities include leading, planning, and conducting research in the subject of War Studies, with a particular focus on game-based learning and the use of games in military education. Additionally, the position involves applying for research funding, contributing to pedagogical development, as well as fostering collaboration and developing contacts with the Armed Forces and the surrounding community.

The work also includes teaching, in Swedish and English, at undergraduate, advanced, and doctoral levels, as well as supervising students and doctoral candidates in various programs offered by the department. The position also entails course design, course coordination, planning and participation in game-based instruction, examination, course administration, and academic committee assignments.

As a senior lecturer in War Studies, you will monitor and contribute to the development of the field, both nationally and internationally, as well as the societal developments that are relevant to the position. You will also share knowledge and contribute to the professional development, collegial work practices, and social community at the Swedish Defence University.