PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Connections US 2023 Wargaming Conference Presentation Materials now online

Leave a comment Posted by on 11/07/2023

Presentation materials for Connections US 2023 Wargaming Conference are now available on the “Connections USA Wargaming Conference Proceedings” website.

simulation and gaming news

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: