Calian endorses the Derby House Principles

One very welcome announcement at the recent Connections North conference was that Calian—a major Canadian consulting form, working in national defence and many other sectors—announced their endorsement of the Derby House Principles on diversity and inclusion in professional wargaming.

The Connections North 2023 professional wargaming conference was held at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa on June 9th. This conference included serious gamers, wargamers and anyone interested in how games can reinforce learning or be used for planning or to develop policy. Serious games are all about testing concepts and assumptions in a collaborative and multi-disciplinary environment.

During this conference, Calian affirmed support for the Derby House Principles. This initiative is about inclusion and diversity in wargaming. Having different perspectives and ideas represented in wargaming is essential to challenging existing ideas and concepts, and viewing large, complex challenges in new ways. Supporting these principles aligns with Calian’s view of the world and is the right thing to do.

The Derby House Principles also provide a competitive edge for serious games and wargaming. In the words of the organizers, “Experience and social science have shown that diversity can generate better results in analysis, insight and professional decision-making.”

Our attendance highlights the commitment we have made to expanding our wargaming expertise and broadening our impact on the art and science of serious gaming. Calian’s wargaming experts in Kingston, Ontario and Stavanger, Norway are currently designing, developing and delivering complex games to help refine military planning and to reinforce learning objectives for the Canadian Armed Forces, NATO and other international engagement partners. In addition to expertise, we are committed to improving the technology to support high-end, serious gaming.