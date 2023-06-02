Dstl: Expanding national security gaming to generate more meaningful and reliable insights

The following report has been cleared for release by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory .

In May 2021, the UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory published a lengthy (165pp) report entitled How Can Dstl Expand Our National Security Gaming Toolset To Generate More Meaningful And Reliable Insights? This addresses a broad range of related issues, including the experiential value of games, identifying genuine insights (as opposed to artifacts of the game design), and post-game analysis.

Section 1 – Introduction

Section 2 – How Is An ‘Analytical Game’ Defined?

Section 3 – How Can We Develop Creating Knowledge Games That Are More Analytical?

Section 4 – How Can We Conduct More Analytical Games Within TheConstraints Of Engaging Very Senior Players?

Section 5 – How Can We Encourage More Representative Red Cell ResponsesTo Blue Cell Actions?

Section 6 – Proof of Concept Escalation Dynamics Game and Concept of Analysis

Section 7 – Conclusions and Recommendations

Section 8 – Closing Summary

This report has now been approved for general public release, and can be found in its entirety below (DSTL/PUB131779 1.4).