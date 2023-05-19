PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

US NWC seeks assistant/associate professor

Leave a comment Posted by on 19/05/2023

The War Gaming Department at the US Naval War College seeks an assistant or associate professor. Details below — the deadline for applications is June 30.

vanwc-23-14_wgd_assist_assoc_prof_-_analysisDownload
job opportunities/positions vacant

