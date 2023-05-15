PAXsims

Simulation & Gaming (June 2023)

The latest issue of Simulation & Gaming 54, 3 (June 2023) is now available.

Editorial

  • On the Shoulder of the Giants for Creating a Better Future
    • Marlies P. Schijven and Toshiko Kikkawa

Short Research Article

  • Cap-and-Trade Game: An Online Computer Game for Experiential Learning About Pollution Pricing 
    • Niko Yiannakoulias

Research Articles

  • Evaluation of a Postpartum Hemorrhage Escape Room: A Multisite Study 
    • Tamara Holland, Joan Esper Kuhnly, Michele McKelvey, Jean Prast, and Laurie Walter
  • An Examination of Memory Performance in a Fearful Virtual Reality Gaming Context 
    • L. Y. Lo and C. L. Ip
  • How Hard Is It Really? Assessing Game-Task Difficulty Through Real-Time Measures of Performance and Cognitive Load
    • Andrew J.A. Seyderhelm and Karen L. Blackmore

Articles

  • The Cognitive Skills in Interpretation of Spatial Situations in the League of Legends game 
    • Tymoteusz Horbiński and Krzysztof Zagata
  • Digital Games as Media for Teaching and Learning: A Template for Critical Evaluation 
    • Holger Pötzsch, Therese Holt Hansen, and Emil Lundedal Hammar
  • Players Perception of the Chemistry in the Video Game No Man’s Sky 
    • Diogo Santos, Nelson Zagalo, and Carla Morais
