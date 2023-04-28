Royal Danish Defence College: Wargame designer wanted

The Royal Danish Defence College is looking for a wargame designer.

Do you have experience with designing, developing and facilitating wargames? Would you like to further develop and utilize your wargaming skills? Do you want to be a part of the development of the Military Joint Wargames?

If so, the Royal Danish Defence College offers an opportunity to venture into the knowledge stronghold of the Danish Armed Forces and we look forward to hearing from you.

…

The position at its core is game design, wargames analysis, and game facilitation for military educational purposes. You furthermore represent the Institute in national and international wargaming working groups and networks.

You are at the forefront of wargames design and thus able to design anything from a matrix game that trains a specific board to a tailored seminar game. Some game and simulation analysis is to be expected when working on plan development or trying to tackle a specific tactical problem.

Integral to the game design and game analysis task, is also facilitating games and developing the institute’s collective skills on utilization of games in a military operations context.

You contribute to the refinement of the Danish concept for joint wargames focused on strengthening the planning and execution of military operations.

The position is anchored at the Centre for Joint Operations under the Institute for Military Operations. The centre develops plans for the joint operations frame, and you are expected to work with teams across the four centres of the Institute as the subject matter expert on wargaming.

…

First and foremost you have a strong interest in and vast knowledge of wargames, and you are familiar with the method’s processes, from development to design and facilitation.

You work independently and systematically with research, education and devel-opment activities and cooperate with relevant stakeholders.

Experience with either tactical, operational or even at the military-strategic level is a definite advantage.

We will be evaluating your skills and experience based on below outline:

Essential

• Wargame design and facilitation experience.

• Experience with IT-based simulation and game design.

Desirable

• Practical experience from a military or security organization.

• Portfolio of published research.

• Master’s degree that support your wargaming experience.

• Experience with operational planning.

The institute prefers a team player, who understands how to work independently as well as being part of a team of highly qualified colleagues