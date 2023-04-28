CNAS Congressional testimony on the April 2023 China-US TTX

As we’ve previously mentioned at PAXsims, CNAS recently ran a wargame for the House Select Committee on China exploring the US response to a hypothetical Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2027. Stacie Pettyjohn later shared some key takeaways with the committee, and these are now available from CNAS.

Three key insights emerged from last week’s TTX that are supported by extant analysis and lend themselves to clear and actionable recommendations for Congress and the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024. These three primary takeaways from the TTX are:

The United States will run out of preferred munitions in the early days of a conflict;

Bombers and submarines provide a unique and asymmetric advantage in a potential conflict with China;

A distributed and resilient U.S. posture in the Indo-Pacific places the United States in the best position to defend Taiwan.

These three lessons learned translate into clear steps this Congress can take to strengthen our munitions stockpiles, maximize production of advanced air and undersea capabilities, and make investments in a distributed and hardened posture that is able to withstand Chinese missile attacks. But making these changes cannot wait. Congress must push these efforts through in the FY 2024 NDAA as they will take time to take mature.

Two additional lessons learned from the TTX require more research and analysis before they can be translated into Congressional action. They are:

The role of economic warfare in pre-conflict and mid-conflict phases;

The implications of the aforementioned takeaways for a protracted conflict between China and the United States.

While this statement will touch on these two issues, the emphasis is on the insights that we have the most confidence in which are detailed in the following pages.