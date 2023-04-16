Connections (US) 2023 registration open

Registration is now open for the Connections (US) 2023 professional wargaming conference. This year’s conference will be hosted by National Defense University (NDU) at Ft. McNair in Washington, DC, on June 21-23.

(The above link is to a Google Form, which sometimes are difficult to access from some military networks. If you have problems viewing or completing the form at work, please try from a personal device at home.)

More information (including a link to the draft schedule) can be found at the Connections (US) website.