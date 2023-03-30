Simulation and gaming publications, November 2022 – March 2023

PAXsims is pleased to present a selection of recently-published items on simulation and serious gaming. Some of these may not address conflict, peacebuilding, or development issues at all, but have been included because of the broader perspective they offer on games-based education or analysis. Others might address “gaming-adjacent” issues such as group dynamics and decision-making, assessment, forecasting, or related topics. Items previously featured on PAXsims are not included. However, if you have published something recently and we haven’t yet included it, let us know!

Articles may be gated/paywalled and not accessible without subscription access to the publication in which they appear.

Jenna Allen and Deane-Peter Baker, “Can the Robots Save the City? Ethics, Urban Warfare, and Autonomous Weapons,” in Dragan Stanar and Kristina Tonn, eds., The Ethics of Urban Warfare: City and War (Brill, 2022).

This chapter aims to explore the ethical tensions between the objections raised against the use of lethal autonomous weapons generally and the potential of lethal autonomous weapons to mitigate some of the key challenges of urban warfare. Our argument originates from the premise that the ethics of war is an ongoing negotiation between recognizing the necessity of war and minimising the destructiveness of war. If this is true then we argue that the ethics of using lethal autonomous weapons in urban warfare cannot be appropriately weighed without the ability to have a reasonable sense of what operational impact they are likely to have. To generate an understanding of this operational impact, the UNSW Canberra Future Operations Research Group conducted an experiment using a wargame-based methodology. We present the potential merit of wargaming as a tool for applied ethics research and go on to describe the project and outline its findings. We contend that these findings represent a significant contribution to this debate.

Jeffrey Appleget, “Wargaming: a structured conversation [editorial],” Journal of Defense Modeling and Simulation: Applications, Methodology, Technology (2022).

[excerpt] I was asked by a colleague of mine to give a keynote presentation on wargaming at the 2022 Nordic Military Operations Analysis Conference. In our discussion of wargaming, Laura Wirola, principal researcher with the Finnish Defence Research Agency, offered that she saw a wargame as a structured conversation. Her words were a simple yet elegant way to not only describe what wargaming is, but to also differentiate wargaming from computer-based combat simulations. Too often today, we have senior leaders do a Mach 2 inverted fly-by of a wargame and declare “this could all be digitized.” True, we can digitize maps and animate the movement of unit counters, but that misses the point: wargames are about the conversations, not the means by which conversations are generated!…

Nick Bosion “Gaming to Win: Enhancing Military Decision-Making,” Australian Army Journal 18, 1 (2022).

This article argues that a culture of deliberate professional gaming helps develop a military’s intellectual edge. Deliberate professional gaming is where people actively choose to play and practise games to enhance professional development and education. A key element of such a culture is an acceptance of, and willingness to use, games. Wargaming is an example of professional military gaming. To explain how gaming supports the profession of arms and decision-making, the article first summarises the foundation of human decision-making: the heuristic. With this understanding, the article identifies the similarities between human heuristics and the Military Appreciation Process (MAP). Recognising these similarities allows the article to highlight how gaming provides two cognitive outcomes. First, games can enhance the mental skills that underpin decision-making. Second, games can help build new mental models for military officers. New mental models help increase professional creativity in decision-making. Combined, both benefits enhance military planning and decision-making. Yet contemporaryWestern militaries rarely use gaming to enhance military thinking. Given the benefits games may provide, the article proposes that the military should adopt a culture of deliberate and professional gaming. To assist, the article suggests some approaches to introduce professional gaming within military education. As the scholars cited earlier indicate, gaming within education helps build a pluralist habit of mind and enhances military planning, decision-making, and thinking about competition, conflict and war.

Filip Brolin, The Total Defence Boardgame: Using Game Based Learning to introduce systemic understanding of Swedish total defence (Master’s thesis in Systems Science for Defence and Security, Swedish Defence University, 2022).

This report examines how games can be used to communicate and teach complex system structures. In collaboration with the total defense research institute, a game is being developed to introduce op- erational analysts to the Swedish total defence. The target group for the game lacked both experience in systems thinking and total defense, which is why the game was considered a good method to test. The study has a design science research approach and used Arnold and Wade’s systems thinking matrix as the basis for the game’s learning objectives. The development of the game is largely based on methodology taken from serious gaming, war games and game pedagogy. The result of the studies was that a number of points of interest for game development linked to complex systems are identified. Among other things, the result strengthened the idea of using games as an educational tool. The study also demonstrated certain difficulties with games and complex systems, where sometimes challenges were connected to creating a game that fairly depicts even the hidden relationships within a system.

Adarsh Bura, Operation Sealion: Simulating the Naval Component of a 1940 German Invasion of Britain (MSc thesis, University of York, 2022).

In this thesis, we will study the naval component of Operation Sealion, the proposed 1940 German invasion of Britain. This never happened as during the Battle of Britain, the Luftwaffe did not achieve the level of air superiority required for the invasion to start. We aim to answer the question of whether the Germans could have gotten a sufficient force ashore. We developed two counterfactual scenarios, a 2-sigma scenario and a 6- sigma scenario, where the Luftwaffe win the Battle of Britain by a small and large margin, respectively. We used these counterfactuals to wargame the final German preparations, such as the laying of minefields. In the 6-SD wargame, the Germans were able to lay approximately 75% of their planned minefields, but only 20% in the 2-SD wargame. We then developed a simulation of the initial three days of Operation Sealion, where around 120,000 German troops would be shipped across the Channel using barges and transports, with the Royal Navy attempting to sink them. During each run of the simulation, parameters such as the effectiveness of British destroyers against barges were chosen from a prior distribution, allowing us to estimate dependencies between different quantities. We discovered that the most critical factor in Operation Sealion was the effectiveness of minefields. We found that if the outcome of the Battle of Britain was similar to reality or even slightly in favour of the Luftwaffe, as in the 2-SD simulation, then the Germans would not be able to get a sufficient force ashore, hence the invasion would be unsuccessful. However, if the Luftwaffe had won the Battle of Britain by a very large margin, as in the 6-SD simulation, then the Germans could have gotten a large army ashore, potentially paving the way for a successful invasion.

Li Chen et al, “A Human-Machine Agent Based on Active Reinforcement Learning for Target Classification in Wargame,” IEEE Transactions on Neural Networks and Learning Systems (2022).

To meet the requirements of high accuracy and low cost of target classification in modern warfare, and lay the foundation for target threat assessment, the article proposes a human-machine agent for target classification based on active reinforcement learning (TCARL_H-M), inferring when to introduce human experience guidance for model and how to autonomously classify detected targets into predefined categories with equipment information. To simulate different levels of human guidance, we set up two modes for the model: the easier-to-obtain but low-value-type cues simulated by Mode 1 and the labor-intensive but high-value class labels simulated by Mode 2. In addition, to analyze the respective roles of human experience guidance and machine data learning in target classification tasks, the article proposes a machine-based learner (TCARL_M) with zero human participation and a human-based interventionist with full human guidance (TCARL_H). Finally, based on the simulation data from a wargame, we carried out performance evaluation and application analysis for the proposed models in terms of target prediction and target classification, respectively, and the obtained results demonstrate that TCARL_H-M can not only greatly save labor costs, but achieve more competitive classification accuracy compared with our TCARL_M, TCARL_H, a purely supervised model—long short-term memory network (LSTM), a classic active learning algorithm—Query By Committee (QBC), and the common active learning model—uncertainty sampling (Uncertainty).

Minwoo Choi et al, “Experimental and Computational Study on the Ground Forces CGF Automation of Wargame Models Using Reinforcement Learning,” IEEE Access (2022).

Wargame is an important tool that enables training units to develop various strategies by allowing them to experience unexpected situations. There are three methodologies that determine the behavior of the Computer Generated Forces(CGF) in wargame—rule-based, agent-based, and learning- based methodologies. The military determines the behaviors of the CGF mainly based on the rules because a doctrine and an operation plan are well established. However, the advent of intelligent weapons and the accompanying changes in tactics will make it difficult to expect an environment and situations of the future battlefield. Therefore, we studied the automation of CGF through reinforcement learning in order to give unexpected situations, so that the training unit would be able to establish various strategies and tactics through the wargame model. Based on the combat functions of the ground forces, we configured multiple environments that the ground forces CGFs will learn in. First, infantry and artillery CGFs learned in the close combat environment, which is the basis of ground forces combat. Second, the trainee CGF learned in the context of military training. Third, the drone CGF learned how to reconnaissance and attack in a multi- drone environment, and finally, the combat service support CGF learned under the mission of supplying ammunition. As a result, we confirmed that the reinforcement learning methodology is applicable to CGF through these experiments.

Mark Flanagan, Trevor C. Lipscombe, Adrian Northey and Ian M. Robinson, “‘Chance all’ – A Simple 3D6 Dice Stopping Game to Explore Probability and Risk vs Reward,” Game Theory – From Idea to Practice (September 2022).

‘Chance all’ is a simple 3D6 dice game that explores a player’s attitude to risk vs reward. Strategies for playing the game are explored ranging from zero risk to more complex forms of risk, based on an appreciation of the odds; those strategies more likely to win are identified. In addition, the game may be an indirect measure of an individual’s bias towards risk vs reward and how that bias alters through the game as the likelihood of winning and losing changes. It can be used as a simple introductory teaching tool for the Gaussian distribution to examine chance and probability, in evolution and computing science, together with psychological aspects of gameplay.

Zhengwen Gong, Wei Zhu, Jinshu Zeng, and Sheng Yu, “Modeling of Information Communication Wargame Behavior System Based on Agent Interaction,” 2022 IEEE 5th International Conference on Information Systems and Computer Aided Education (September 2022).

At present, under the realistic demand of precise command, wargame, as a common means of combat simulation, is more and more widely used in deduction simulation and tactics research with command institutions and personnel at all levels. As the core link in the command system, information communication elements urgently need to build a matching information communication wargame architecture and logical method. However, the elements of information communication are quite different from other synthetic elements in terms of interaction and action logic. This paper studies the modeling of information communication wargame behavior system, briefly analyzes the current situation of information communication wargame research, puts forward a modeling method based on agent interaction, constructs an interactive modeling system based on interaction layer, action layer and adjudication layer, makes detailed analysis and standard description of each layer model, and completes the systematic behavior modeling of information communication wargame.

Taylor Grossman, The Promise and Peril of Wargaming: Abstracting Narratives of Conflict (Center for Security Studies, ETH Zürich, 2023).

Wargaming can be a powerful tool for educating soldiers, developing military doctrine, and determining future investment strategies. However, wargaming also has real limitations: if misapplied, wargaming can reinforce bad assumptions and be used to justify unrealistic or faulty battle plans.

Benjamin Norwood Harris and Suzanne Freeman, “Crossing a Virtual Divide: Wargaming as a Remote Teaching Tool,” PS: Political Science & Politics (2023).

In Fall 2020, political science instructors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) partnered to conduct a virtual-learning wargame centered on Taiwan. This article presents its design and execution along with the results from pre- and post-game surveys and interviews with the participants that were conducted to measure the achievement of its learning objectives. The game conduct and empirical results demonstrate two main findings. First, wargames are effective tools of active learning that aid in classroom instruction and grab the attention of students—even over Zoom—in a way that traditional methods of instruction do not. Second, wargames can bridge gaps between different fields. The MIT–NPS wargame tackled the civil–military divide by bringing together military officers at NPS and academics from MIT. These results show that wargaming holds promise as a bridge-building tool of instruction that can engage students, scholars, and practitioners in achieving positive learning outcomes.

Zhi-Xiang Jia and Jean-Fu Kiang, “War Game between Two Matched Fleets with Goal Options and Tactical Optimization,” AI (2022).

A war game between two matched fleets of equal size and capability is designed and simulated in this work. Each fleet is composed of a carrier vessel (CV), a guided missile cruiser (CG), and two guided-missile destroyers (DDGs). Each vessel is equipped with specific weapons, including fighters, missiles, and close-in weapon system (CIWS), to carry out tactical operations. The maneuverability, maximum flying distance, and kill probability of different weapons are specified. Three goal options, a defense option and two more aggressive ones, are available to each fleet. A particle-pair swarm optimization (P2SO) algorithm is proposed to optimize the tactical parameters of both fleets concurrently according to their chosen options. The parameters to be optimized include take-off time delay of fighters, launch time delay of anti-ship missiles (ASHMs), and initial flying directions of fighters and ASHMs, respectively. All six possible contests between options are simulated and analyzed in terms of payoff, impact scores on CV, CG, DDG, and the number of lost fighters. Some interesting outlier cases are inspected to gain some insights on this game.

Bonnie Johnson et al, Game Theory and Prescriptive Analytics for Naval Wargaming Battle Management Aids (Naval Postgraduate School, 2022).

To achieve and maintain decision and mission superiority, the Navy has prioritized research in computational technologies and data analytic methods for automating and improving battle management and decision-making. This project studied novel automated techniques using a multidisciplinary systems analysis approach and developed conceptual designs for automated wargaming systems to support tactical decisions and operational planning. The research approach revealed three different applications for automated wargaming: (1) to support table-top wargames as an automated white cell for adjudication or as a red team cognitive agent, (2) to support operational mission planners as a non-real-time course of action (COA) engine, and (3) to support the tactical warfighter as a real- time COA engine that considers second, third, and nth order effects as it evaluates and recommends possible tactical COAs. The study found that automated wargaming battle management systems (leveraging game theory, prescriptive analytics, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, etc.) are needed to support enhanced situational awareness, reasoning and problem-solving, faster decision timelines, and the identification and evaluation of tactical and operational COAs. The study recommends further research into the use of automated wargaming systems, the emerging field of course of action engineering, and the applications of these novel techniques to support table-top wargaming, operational planning, and tactical decision-making.

Ioanna K. Lekea, “Using Military Simulation Games to Promote Critical Thinking and Ethical Discussions Related to Urban Warfare,” in Dragan Stanar and Kristina Tonn, eds., The Ethics of Urban Warfare: City and War (Brill, 2022).

Living in a world where crises and conflicts, both on a national and international level, are not uncommon, officers’ knowledge of the ethics and laws of war is crucial. This is particularly important in the case of urban warfare due to the presence of civilians during the conduct of hostilities and the imminent danger of hurting them or damaging their properties. Our chapter aims to discuss applied issues related to the development, testing, and use of war games and simulations as a tool for enhancing ethical decision making, promoting awareness and education on the ethics of urban warfare.



Dong Li, Xiao Xu, and Lin Wu, “A Joint Operation Simulation Environment for Reinforcement Learning,” Asia Simulation Conference (2022).

Reinforcement learning has received broad attention from multiple areas due to its remarkable successes nowadays. And the intelligence about decision making is becoming the new frontier of artificial intelligence. Among various real-world scenarios need accurate decision making, military decisions, however, been studied by few people. This paper describes a reinforcement learning environment powered by a war game, which is considered as a high level simulation for military operation. We define the observation and action space for this environment, along with a system designed for programmatic access. We also provide a series of mini-games for evaluation.

Christa Mackey, Perceptions Of Skill Transference From Dungeons & Dragons To Personal, Social, And Work Life (PhD thesis, University of Arizona, 2022).

The purpose of this qualitative exploratory single-case study was to explore the perceptions and social interactions of participants in an online role-playing game campaign. Six participants were recruited from social media groups. All participants were over age 18 years and had 3 or fewer years of experience playing the traditional role-playing gameDungeons & Dragons. Game play was conducted, managed, and observed through a virtual tabletop simulator during the 2020–2021 COVID-19 pandemic. Methods triangulation including semistructured interviews, journal prompts and entries, and observations were used to gather data from the study participants and game manager. Narrative data were coded and analyzed weekly to monitor for saturation and other quality controls. The data provided information from the perspectives of the game players leading and cooperating as a team. Data analysis resulted in three main themes (skill identification, social interactions, and leadership skills) and nine subthemes (weakness identification, problem identification, problem resolution, teamwork, delegation, conflict resolution, decision-making, emotional response, and empathy) demonstrating new learning capacities that were transferred socially to various life interactions. Results indicated that the participants gained the ability to recognize learned skills and how to transfer the new knowledge and skills from the campaign to their personal, social, and work lives. Study results increased the body of contextual knowledge on how professionals may view learning from gamification and role play opportunities and their recognition and perception of how to obtain new and transferable skills.

Douglas J. MacKinnon and Ying Zhao, Leverage AI To Learn, Optimize, And Wargame (Lailow) For Strategic Laydown And Dispersal (Sld) Of The Operating Forces Of The U.S. Navy (US Naval Postgraduate School, 2022).

The Secretary of the Navy disperses Navy forces in a deliberate manner to support DoD guidance, policy and budget. The current strategic laydown and dispersal (SLD) process is labor intensive, time intensive, and less capable of becoming agile for considering competing alternative plans. SLD could benefit from the implementation of artificial intelligence. We introduced a relatively new methodology to address these questions which was recently derived from an earlier Office of Naval Research funded project that combined deep analytics of machine learning, optimization, and wargames. This methodology is entitled LAILOW which encompasses Leverage AI to Learn, Optimize, and Wargame (LAILOW). We began by collecting data then employed data mining, machine learning, and predictive algorithms to perform artificial intelligent analysis to learn about and understand the data. This data included historical, phased force deployment data among others to learn patterns of what decisions were made and how they were executed. We then developed a stand-alone set of pseudo data that mimicked the actual, classified data so that experimental excursions cold be performed safely. We also limited our data to include ships. Our efforts produced a first-ever, relative, and optimal, score derived from a wargame like scenario for every available ship that might be moved. The score for each ship increases as fewer resources are required to fulfill an SLD plan requirement to move that ship to a new homeport. This not only produced a mathematically optimal response, but also enabled the immediate comparison between competing or alternate ship movement scenarios that might be chosen instead.

Thomas Mansfield et al, A Synthetic War-Game Environment to Assess Emerging and Disruptive Maritime Technologies in NATO Exercises STO-MP-MSG-197 (NATO 2022).

NATO’s Dynamic Messenger operational experimentation exercise, scheduled September 2022 (DYMS-22), investigates the role of maritime unmanned systems (MUS) in operations. To mitigate the limits of an at-sea exercise and further explore the benefits of MUS, a synthetic environment based on the use of Modelling and Simulation (M&S) supports immersive war-game events. This approach continues the team’s long-term research aim; supporting decision making by blending human, technology and data.The synthetic environment consists of three main elements: A NATO Architectural Framework (NAF) dashboard, a comprehensive federation of maritime simulators and an interactive suite of data analysis tools. Together, they allow players to test emerging technologies and extend exercise vignettes in a safe-to- fail environment.During war-games, the web-based NAF Dashboard facilitates the player’s debate and selection of MUS technologies and vignette extensions. Using the federation of maritime simulators, the players visualize the selected vignettes while generating a representative dataset to populate the DYMS-22 key performance indicators (KPIs). Utilising the data analysis tools, the players investigate the effect of their selections on the KPIs in detail. Interactions with the modular, adaptable and immersive synthetic environment allows DYMS-22 participants to identify the limitations and strengths of MUS technologies in a series of iterating war-game rounds.

Jennifer McArdle, Eric Hilmer, “Effectively Integrating Technology into Wargames,” Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) (2022).

Wargames have long been touted as a key avenue to imagine and prepare for the contours of future competition and conflict, but a schism exists within the wargaming community on how best to incorporate technology. Technology skeptics within the wargaming community allege that many wargame technologies are inflexible, challenging to use, and often fail to address the wargame’s stated experiential or analytic end-goal. Technology enthusiasts, on the other hand, point to the lack of scientific rigor and complexity within wargames as reason for technology’s inclusion. Between these two entrenched positions—the skeptics and the enthusiasts—the role of technology in wargames is being adjudicated with broad based implications for the wargaming community and national security, writ large. While many have sought to identify the ideal blend of wargaming and technology tools by examining game components, such as scenarios, or wargaming applications—such as course of action analysis—this paper takes a slightly different tack. Instead, it employs user experience research methods—by focusing on professional wargamers and their experiences—to identify a path forward. Drawing on a dozen user interviews with the professional wargaming community, eight focus groups, and a technology survey that elicited over 500 respondents of self- identified wargaming professionals with War on the Rocks—the most well-read national security outlet among professional wargamers—this paper outlines areas where technology is best suited to enhance wargaming. It assesses four identified wargaming pain points—adjudication, usability, game immersion, and analytics—and provides recommendations on how technology can best mitigate those challenges.

Michael P. A. Murphy, Andrew Heffernan, Caroline Dunton, and Amelia C. Arsenault, “The disciplinary scholarship of teaching and learning in political science and international relations: methods, topics, and impact,” International Politics (2023).

Within the disciplines of political science and International Relations, rich debates around pedagogy have crystallized into a robust set of scholarly institutions. This review article analyzes the current state of the disciplinary scholarship of teaching and learning (SoTL) by canvassing the field’s journals where SoTL research is published and situating current developments within the broader SoTL ecosystem. We analyze the growth of publications, methodological and topical trends in the literature, and assess the scientometric impact of these debates. Moving forward, we call on these debates to methodologically prioritize rich expressions of student voice and to promote further collaborative practices in SoTL research.

Charles Perring, Wargaming elections interference: Developing educational wargames for cognitive warfare (Master’s thesis. Swedish Defence University, 2022).

Will-to-defend (försvarsvilja) is central to the Swedish concept of ’total defence’ (totalförsvar). It represents an individual and collective inclination to think or act in support of the defence of the nation. Psychological defence (psykologiskt försvar) shields will-to-defend from foreign influence campaigns that attempt to degrade it. This thesis sets out to create a serious game to teach elements of will-to-defend and concludes that such a game is possible but serious challenges remain with regards to the inclusion of psychological defence and in adjudicating the outcomes of influence operations in serious games. Current research into will-to-defend and psychological defence are limited to the Swedish context and have not been tested in warfare. This thesis proposes that cognitive warfare is a relevant proxy concept for modern-day attempts to degrade will-to-defend and proposes that elections interference is a relevant proxy context for a serious influence game that aims to teach core concepts involved in attempts to degrade will-to-defend. A systems integrated model for elections interference is composed from existing scholarly research and its core elements are decomposed into essential learning blocks. Finally, a serious influence game is developed and venues for effective in-game adjudication are explored.

Paul Schuurman, “Preparing for War: Prussian–German Professional Wargames and the Leadership Concept of Mission Tactics, 1870–1880,” in Concepts of War, 1650-1900:From Free-Rider Strategies to Survival of the Fittest (Brill 2022).

Prussian professional wargames (Kriegsspiele) came into existence during the Napoleonic Wars. I argue that the success of these wargames after the Wars of German Unification (1864-1870) was firmly connected with their role as integrative training solutions for the disintegrative tendencies of the leadership concept of mission tactics (Auftragstaktik), which evolved during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Both professional wargames and mission tactics were actively sponsored by the Prussian-German Great General Staff, and I argue that both were jointly pushed forward by a technological context that included the dramatic increase in nineteenth-century firepower and the military use of Germany’s railroad network.



Lucian Valeriu Scipanov and Valentin Totir, “Wargaming Theory,” Strategies XXI (2022).

In this article, we want to make an overview of a distinct stage in the process of planning military operations, namely wargaming. From our point of view, as specialists in the field of military art, wargaming is a particular aspect of the decision-making process, offering the possibility to identify optimal response solutions, depending on certain variables of the operational environment. Thus, in this approach, we will start from the main historical landmarks regarding the appearance and development of the domain, so that later we can present certain particularities of wargaming, on which occasion we will be able to identify the general theory of the domain, next to developing a series of directions of action, adapted to probable courses of action of a possible enemy. The development of military art, the experience of military strategists, the emergence of new technologies, and the adaptation of tactics to changes on the battlefield, represent a milestone in the way of conducting both warfare and wargaming. The only constant in this field is that human imagination is limitless and we can only hope that the military specialists will find the proper solution to transform fiction into a reality. Thus, we address not only the specialists but also those who are at the beginning of their military career, offering a perspective on the field.

Björn Sjöblom, Jonas Linderoth, Anders Frank, eds, Representing Conflicts in Games: Antagonism, Rivalry, and Competition (Routledge 2022).

This book offers an overview of how conflicts are represented and enacted in games, in a variety of genres and game systems. Games are a cultural form apt at representing real world conflicts, and this edited volume highlights the intrinsic connection between games and conflict through a set of theoretical and empirical studies. It interrogates the nature and use of conflicts as a fundamental aspect of game design, and how a wide variety of conflicts can be represented in digital and analogue games. The book asks what we can learn from conflicts in games, how our understanding of conflicts change when we turn them into playful objects, and what types of conflicts are still not represented in games. It queries the way games make us think about armed conflict, and how games can help us understand such conflicts in new ways. Offering a deeper understanding of how games can serve political, pedagogical, or persuasive purposes, this volume will interest scholars and students working in fields such as game studies, media studies, and war studies.

Yuxiang Sun et al, “Experimental and Computational Study on the Ground Forces CGF Automation of Wargame Models Using Reinforcement Learning,” IEEE Transactions on Human-Machine Systems 53, 1 (2022).

The application of artificial intelligence (AI) in games has been significantly developed and attracted much attention over the past few years. This article not only leverages the reinforcement learning multiagent deep deterministic policy gradient algorithm to realize the dynamic decision-making of game AI but also creatively incorporates deep learning and natural language processing technologies in the wargame field to transform game context situation maps into textual suggestions in wargame confrontation. In this article, we effectively integrate reinforcement learning technologies, deep learning technologies, and natural language processing technologies to generalize the semantic text output at state-of-the-art accuracy, which plays an important role in human understanding of game AI behavior. The experimental results are promising and can be used to verify the feasibility, accuracy, and performance of our proposed model in extensive simulations against benchmarking methods.

Grace Teo, Randy Jensen, and Gregory Goodwin, “Designing Assessments in a Team Trainer for Wargaming,” AIED 2022 (2022).

This paper discusses several concepts for the development of a distributed trainer for command staff trainees learning to develop courses of action (COAs) and wargame. These concepts include how understanding the nature of the team tasks determines the taskwork and teamwork competencies and shapes the pedagogical strategies to be incorporated into the trainer. As well as concepts related to the difficulties in developing assessments for unstructured team tasks and the challenges with assessing team processes, we also discuss the inclination towards a positivist paradigm that relies on the presence of behaviors for indicators, when absence of certain behaviors can also be indicative and used in assessments. We conclude with a preliminary framework for organizing system features for the trainer, and ideas for future research.

Garrett R. Wood, “The Political Economy of Wargaming,” Defence and Peace Economics (online 2022).

Modeling conflict through wargaming is the only option outside of high-cost real conflict for militaries to train their forces and attempt to reveal information about their own strengths and weaknesses as well as those of their foes. This is the function wargaming serves in theory, but in reality, the process of wargaming is undermined by information and incentive problems that cause the real-world performance of wargames to deviate sharply from their performance in theory. These problems resolve the conflicting professional views on wargaming between those who want to use them for predictive purposes and those who want to use them for training purposes in favor of the latter.

Burak Yuksek et al, “Intelligent Wargaming Approach to Increase Course of Action Effectiveness in Military Operations,” AIAA Scitech Forum (2023).

In this study, an intelligent wargaming approach is proposed to evaluate the effectiveness of a military operation plan in terms of operational success and survivability of the assets. The proposed application is developed based on classical military decision making and planning (MDMP) workflow for ease of implementation into the real-world applications. Contributions of this study are threefold; a) developing an intelligent wargaming approach to accelerate the course of action (COA) analysis step in the MDMP which leads creating more candidate COAs for a military operation, b) generating effective tactics against the opposite forces to increase operational success, and c) developing an efficient, visual wargame-based MDMP framework for future systems that require a small team of operators to supervise a network of automated agents. Several example engagement scenarios are performed to evaluate the system capabilities and results are given. Moreover, fleet composition issue for automated agents is investigated and the fleet composer algorithm with hyperparameter tuning architecture is proposed.