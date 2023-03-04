Connections UK Wargaming Conference 2023!

After two years of scaled-down remote events, Connections UK returns with a face-to-face conference at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) Old College, from Tuesday 5th – Thursday 7th September 2023.

Those who have attended previous Connections UK conferences will recognise the proven format:

A large plenary icebreaker game, designed to bring wargamers together to play, interact and network.

A hands-on Games Fair, which will provide an opportunity to develop games and practise your art.

Workshops, deep dives and continuing professional development sessions that support the conference theme and inform ongoing wargaming initiatives both in the UK and globally.

A portion of the conference will be hosted and facilitated by Connections Next Generation.

Plenaries delivered by many of the best wargamers from around the world.

Plus, plenty of time for networking!

