Connections UK Wargaming Conference 2023!

Leave a comment Posted by on 04/03/2023

After two years of scaled-down remote events, Connections UK returns with a face-to-face conference at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) Old College, from Tuesday 5th – Thursday 7th September 2023.

Those who have attended previous Connections UK conferences will recognise the proven format:

  • A large plenary icebreaker game, designed to bring wargamers together to play, interact and network.
  • A hands-on Games Fair, which will provide an opportunity to develop games and practise your art.
  • Workshops, deep dives and continuing professional development sessions that support the conference theme and inform ongoing wargaming initiatives both in the UK and globally.
  • A portion of the conference will be hosted and facilitated by Connections Next Generation.
  • Plenaries delivered by many of the best wargamers from around the world.
  • Plus, plenty of time for networking!

