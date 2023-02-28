PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Connections US 2023 Call for Presentations CLOSING soon!

Leave a comment Posted by on 28/02/2023

The 2023 Connections Wargaming Conference will be hosted by National Defense University, at Ft. McNair in Washington, DC, June 21-23. Our theme: Next Generation Tools & Methods (however, as always, any sufficiently interesting wargaming related presentation is welcome!) Full details of the conference are on the Connections US website.

The Call for Presentations will close on March 13, after which feel free to suggest a late-emerging idea, but we will only be able to accommodate you if there is space on the agenda.

simulation and gaming news

