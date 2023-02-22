CfP: Connections Online professional wargaming conference

The Connections Online team are looking for presentation and panel proposals:

We are excited to announce the Connections Online professional wargaming conference will take place April 18-20, 2023. Extended events (including both games and workshops) will run from the weekend before to the weekend after. Connections Online is a great opportunity to bring together the world’s experts in professional wargaming to discuss the latest trends and developments in our profession.

We are seeking proposals for presentations and panels that will make this year’s Connections Online a success. Whether you are a seasoned expert or just starting out in the field, we encourage you to submit your ideas that will make a meaningful contribution to the conference.

The title of this year’s conference is: The Enemy Gets a Vote. We are looking for proposals that cover the topic of Red Teaming or anything you think will be interesting or helpful.

If you have a proposal for a presentation or panel, please send submissions to Chris Weuve, (caw@kentaurus.com) or Merle Robinson, (murno.robinson@gmail.com) by March 17, 2023. The selected presenters will be notified by March 24, 2023.

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive conference, and we encourage submissions from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences. We look forward to your submissions and to seeing you at the Connections Online Professional Wargaming Conference!