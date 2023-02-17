US Army War College: Wargaming Instructional Fellow

The Center for Strategic Leadership at the US Army War College is seeking a Wargaming Instructional Fellow.

Collaborate with professional strategic game developers and faculty to design, develop and teach custom strategic games employed in graduate-level curriculum

Collaborate with Department of Defense Officials under the supervision of Wargaming Department leadership to determine the scope and applicability of wargames as a technique for conducting research into issue of military strategic importance

Serve as a member of a gaming team in teaching games in graduate-level education and in executing games that inform senior leader decision making

Participate in wargames and workshops, and write and publish on matters of importance related to strategic wargaming

Engage in internal and external service in support of institutional missions

Support faculty in the execution of wargames

Applicants must be US citizens able to obtain and maintain a SECRET clearance, and available for employment not later than 31 July 2023. Full details at the link above.