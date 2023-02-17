PAXsims

US Army War College: Wargaming Instructional Fellow

Posted by on 17/02/2023

The Center for Strategic Leadership at the US Army War College is seeking a Wargaming Instructional Fellow.

  • Collaborate with professional strategic game developers and faculty to design, develop and teach custom strategic games employed in graduate-level curriculum
  • Collaborate with Department of Defense Officials under the supervision of Wargaming Department leadership to determine the scope and applicability of wargames as a technique for conducting research into issue of military strategic importance
  • Serve as a member of a gaming team in teaching games in graduate-level education and in executing games that inform senior leader decision making
  • Participate in wargames and workshops, and write and publish on matters of importance related to strategic wargaming
  • Engage in internal and external service in support of institutional missions
  • Support faculty in the execution of wargames

Applicants must be US citizens able to obtain and maintain a SECRET clearance, and  available for employment not later than 31 July 2023. Full details at the link above.

job opportunities/positions vacant

