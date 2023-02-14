PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Wnorowski: Wargaming Practitioners Guide

Leave a comment Posted by on 14/02/2023

The Doctrine and Training Centre of the Polish Armed Forces has just published a very useful Wargaming Practitioner’s Guide, written by Mirosław Wnorowski. The English version is shared below. The book explores:

  • The essence and objectives of wargames (including definitions, benefits and limits, history, and a link to the key elements and dilemmas of game theory).
  • The use of wargames (in the armed forces, as an element of planning, and a classification of types).
  • The key elements (participants, scenario, adjudication, data collection).
  • Game tools (space, time, actors and the interaction between them).
  • The process of preparing and executing a wargame (including particular attention to seminar and matrix games).

Excellent work, Mirosław!

bwargaming_en-online_print_offDownload
methodology, simulation and gaming publications

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: