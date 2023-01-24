PAXsims

MORS Wargaming Community of Practice Presentation Files

A folder of all Wargaming CoP presentations for which we have files is now available on the Georgetown University Wargaming Society website under “Wargaming Resources” at:
https://www.guwargaming.org/wargamingresources/mors-wargaming-presentations

The folder also contains an Index organized by year, with titles and authors, of ALL presentations including those for which we are missing the files. The Index has links to those files which we do have.

If you ever gave a presentation to the Wargaming CoP, please check the index, and if your presentation is missing please email it to me (stephen.downesmartin@gmail.com) and I will add it. Many thanks.

