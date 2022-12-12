PAXsims

Conflict simulation, peacebuilding, and development

Position: Gaming stabilization

Leave a comment Posted by on 12/12/2022

A contractor (Tuvli) is currently adverstising for a position working with the US State Department’s Bureau of Conflict and Stabalization Operations (CSO). The position is limited to US citizens and requires a Secret clearance. Full details here

The Planning and Gaming Specialist will work within the Office of Design, Monitoring, and Evaluation (DME) to support CSO’s Planning Advisor in designing and executing strategic planning processes, including tabletop exercises and other forms of strategic gaming, in both Washington and the field.  Examples of this include:  using tabletop exercises to integrate host country and civil society perspectives into long-term stabilization strategies or leverage their partnership on strategy implementation; preparing atrocityprevention contingency plans; developing plans requested by Department leadership for low-probability, high-impact scenarios; and strengthening Defense Department operational and campaign plans to support stabilization efforts. 



Essential Functions: 

• Support CSO’s Planning Advisor in designing and executing strategic planning processes, including tabletop exercises and other forms of strategic gaming.
• Update CSO’s planning framework and templates and develop new tools as needed.
• Work with CSO’s Learning and Training Specialist and Planning Advisor to identify external training resources, and, as needed, develop, and execute in-house supplemental training on strategic planning and gaming.
• Support the Planning Advisor in launching and sustaining a strategic planning and gaming community of practice.

